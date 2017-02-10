North Korean missile test may have be...

North Korean missile test may have been big step forward

Beyond the usual, lofty propaganda, North Korea's test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile contains an important, potentially worrying development. The country's jubilant young dictator, Kim Jong Un, said the missile provides the country with yet another nuclear attack capability.

