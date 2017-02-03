North Korean economics 101: How much is a dollar worth?

A portrait of the late Kim Il Sung is seen on the 5,000 bill of the North Korean won, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. While foreign brand-name goods are often paid for in the U.S. dollars, Euros or Chinese yuan, and priced accordingly at the official exchange rate, most people buy their daily necessities in North Korea's own currency, the won, which has an unofficial and more market-friendly exchange rate.

