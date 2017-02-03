North Korean economics 101: How much ...

North Korean economics 101: How much is a dollar worth?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A portrait of the late Kim Il Sung is seen on the 5,000 bill of the North Korean won, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. While foreign brand-name goods are often paid for in the U.S. dollars, Euros or Chinese yuan, and priced accordingly at the official exchange rate, most people buy their daily necessities in North Korea's own currency, the won, which has an unofficial and more market-friendly exchange rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... 1 hr Trump Plotza 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr Enter 6,425
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 11 hr romant 5,426
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 16 hr Ainu 3
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... Sat Dawn of Reality 9
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Fri SoE 5
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) Fri Sundog s Wart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC