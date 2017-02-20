North Korea ambassador summoned over 'provocative' ballistic missile test
A man in Seoul watches a TV news programme showing a photo published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of the Pukguksong-2 missile launch North Korea's ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Office and warned about the country's "provocative actions" following a ballistic missile test. Choe Il was called in and told that North Korea's actions "threaten international peace and security", a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.
