NKorea official in Beijing after China's ban on coal imports
A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for talks following China's ban on coal imports from its Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on "issues of common concern," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing. Last week, China suspended all coal imports from North Korea for the rest of the year as it steps up pressure on its once-close Communist ally to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|1 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Tue
|Tow
|2
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Old Sam
|39
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC