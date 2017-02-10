NKorea official in Beijing after Chin...

NKorea official in Beijing after China's ban on coal imports

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for talks following China's ban on coal imports from its Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on "issues of common concern," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing. Last week, China suspended all coal imports from North Korea for the rest of the year as it steps up pressure on its once-close Communist ally to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 1 hr Solarman 1
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) 1 hr 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Tue Tow 2
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Tue Christian Fumblem... 8
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Mon About time 171
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Sun Old Sam 39
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC