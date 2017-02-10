NKorea official in Beijing after China's ban on coal imports

A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for talks following China's ban on coal imports from its Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on "issues of common concern," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing. Last week, China suspended all coal imports from North Korea for the rest of the year as it steps up pressure on its once-close Communist ally to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

