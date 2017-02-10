NBA trailblazer Yao elected CBA president
The 36-year-old, China's most successful basketball export, became the first non-government official to lead the sport's national governing body, state news agency Xinhua said. Yao was confirmed president at a CBA congress in Beijing on Thursday, a report posted on the CBA's Weibo account said.
