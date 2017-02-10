NBA trailblazer Yao elected CBA presi...

NBA trailblazer Yao elected CBA president

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

The 36-year-old, China's most successful basketball export, became the first non-government official to lead the sport's national governing body, state news agency Xinhua said. Yao was confirmed president at a CBA congress in Beijing on Thursday, a report posted on the CBA's Weibo account said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 25 min About time 6,471
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Wed grobbs 3
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Tue wheres the beef 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 21 Reply 5,487
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... Feb 20 just a guy i knew 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,828 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC