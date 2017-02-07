Nation-Now 41 mins ago 11:30 a.m.20 killed in blast outside Afghan Supreme Court
Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide blast near the Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul on February 7, 2017. At least 20 people were killed Tuesday in Kabul when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a gate at the Afghan Supreme Court, authorities said.
