Nation-Now 41 mins ago 11:30 a.m.20 k...

Nation-Now 41 mins ago 11:30 a.m.20 killed in blast outside Afghan Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide blast near the Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul on February 7, 2017. At least 20 people were killed Tuesday in Kabul when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a gate at the Afghan Supreme Court, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 1 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 32
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 3 hr Ainu 23
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 9 hr Enter 6,430
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 10 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 10 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,441
News 'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new Mon Spotted Girl 2
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Mon Norm 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC