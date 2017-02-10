More than 20 dead due to bird flu out...

More than 20 dead due to bird flu outbreak in China

Several Chinese cities are shutting down their poultry markets in the wake of a bird flu outbreak that has killed at least two dozen people this year across China. The official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday that live poultry sales have been suspended in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan province, as well as markets across the eastern province of Zhejiang.

