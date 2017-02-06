More Than 100 People Killed In Afghan...

More Than 100 People Killed In Afghanistan Avalanches

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Afghan officials say more than 100 people died in avalanches over the weekend, after nearly 10 feet of snow buried some parts of the country around Kabul and east to the Pakistan border. Dozens of houses were destroyed and "people were reported to have frozen to death, trapped in cars," according to the BBC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new 49 min Spotted Girl 2
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr romant 5,433
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Enter 6,426
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) 7 hr Norm 230
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 13 hr Ainu 17
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Sun Trump Plotza 1
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... Sat Dawn of Reality 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC