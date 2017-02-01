Mattis warns NKorea against any attack on US or its allies

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has asserted that any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an "effective and overwhelming" response. U.S. defence secretaries have long offered assurances to South Korea and Japan that the American nuclear "umbrella" will protect them, but Mattis's statement was perhaps more pointed than most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.