Mattis to decide soon on troop levels...

Mattis to decide soon on troop levels in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he plans to make some decisions soon on whether to recommend an increase in the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and whether the totals should be based on military requirements rather than pre-set limits. Mattis told reporters traveling with him that he spoke for several hours by video conference on Sunday with U.S. Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poland Hails Pence's Russia Stance and Seeks Mo... 6 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... 6 hr just a guy i knew 4
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... 8 hr poopoo 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 10 hr ENTER 6,469
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 13 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,484
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Sat Ronald 2
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Sat Jefferson 355
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC