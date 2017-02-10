Mattis' reassurance tour in Europe could include US requests
As much he'll tell allies the U.S. is committed to NATO, he also is expected to visit Europe with a hand out, hoping to secure bigger defense spending commitments and greater assistance in military campaigns in Afghanistan and elsewhere. Mattis also will field questions on national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation over his pre-inauguration discussions with Russia, and what the change means for U.S. policy on Moscow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|1 hr
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|1 hr
|PUTINS POODLE
|7
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,464
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|6 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Enter
|6,455
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC