Mattis' reassurance tour in Europe co...

Mattis' reassurance tour in Europe could include US requests

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

As much he'll tell allies the U.S. is committed to NATO, he also is expected to visit Europe with a hand out, hoping to secure bigger defense spending commitments and greater assistance in military campaigns in Afghanistan and elsewhere. Mattis also will field questions on national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation over his pre-inauguration discussions with Russia, and what the change means for U.S. policy on Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 1 hr RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 1 hr PUTINS POODLE 7
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,464
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... 6 hr svrbisatanci 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr Enter 6,455
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 11 hr Ainu 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,896,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC