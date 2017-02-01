Mattis criticizes NKorea ahead of tal...

Mattis criticizes NKorea ahead of talks with Japan, SKorea

In his first public remarks abroad as U.S. defense secretary, Jim Mattis is criticizing North Korea for provocative acts that require new consultations with Japan and South Korea. Mattis says he needs to speak with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts during this trip about what new defensive steps might be needed to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

