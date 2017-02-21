Thousands of Russians are marching in the streets of Moscow to mark two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/march-marks-two-years-since-opposition-leader-boris-nemtsov-shot-dead-in-moscow-35483372.html People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed two years ago in Moscow, Russia Thousands of Russians are marching in the streets of Moscow to mark two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.

