March marks two years since oppositio...

March marks two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov shot dead in Moscow

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Thousands of Russians are marching in the streets of Moscow to mark two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/march-marks-two-years-since-opposition-leader-boris-nemtsov-shot-dead-in-moscow-35483372.html People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed two years ago in Moscow, Russia Thousands of Russians are marching in the streets of Moscow to mark two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom 54 min Lawrence Wolf 1
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) 2 hr Old Sam 39
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 13 hr 2brosewilder 488
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 15 hr BLDM 2
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Feb 24 About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Feb 23 About time 6,471
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC