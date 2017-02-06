Managers held over China massage parlor fire that killed 18
Authorities have detained those in charge of a foot massage parlor in eastern China in which 18 people were killed and another 18 injured in a fire Sunday. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no further details and the cause of the fire was under investigation on Monday.
