Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Koreana s death
Malaysia's attorney general said Tuesday that the two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader with a nerve agent in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal will be charged with murder. Mohamed Apandi Ali said Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong will be charged Wednesday and would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.
