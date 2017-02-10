Malaysia looks for 4 North Korean sus...

Malaysia looks for 4 North Korean suspects who left country

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Investigators are looking for four North Korean men who flew out of Malaysia the same day Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother, apparently was poisoned at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said Sunday. Since Kim's death last week, authorities have been trying to piece together details of what appeared to be an assassination.

