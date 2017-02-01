Kanpur: 4 dead, 12 rescued after building collapses; rescue operations underway3 min ago

Kanpur: 4 dead, 12 rescued after buil...

Kanpur: 4 dead, 12 rescued after building collapses; rescue operations underway

Read more: India.com

Kanpur, Feb 1: At least four people have been killed and about 12 persons have been rescued after a building collapsed in Kanpur's Jajmau area. The rescue operations by the Army, Police and Fire Brigade are underway.

Chicago, IL

