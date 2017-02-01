Kanpur: 4 dead, 12 rescued after building collapses; rescue operations underway3 min ago
Kanpur, Feb 1: At least four people have been killed and about 12 persons have been rescued after a building collapsed in Kanpur's Jajmau area. The rescue operations by the Army, Police and Fire Brigade are underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|56 min
|Horacio
|6,410
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,404
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|5 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|ACT of WAR
|479
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Tue
|muslimes are sickos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC