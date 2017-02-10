Japan's Emperor Akihito on first-ever visit to Vietnam
The royal couple arrived in Hanoi for a goodwill visit where they will meet with the abandoned wives of former ... . Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko walk before boarding their airplane to leave for Vietnam at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|3 hr
|Tow
|3
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|15 hr
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Old Sam
|39
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC