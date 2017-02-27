Japanese emperor departs for visit to Vietnam and Thailand
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will spend most of the week in Vietnam, with an overnight stop in Bangkok on Sunday before returning home. Their visit to Vietnam comes at a time of growing ties between the two countries.
