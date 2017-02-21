Japanese cult also used VX; survivor recounts how it felt
In this March 20, 1995, file photo, subway passengers affected by sarin gas planted in central Tokyo subways are carried into St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo. The doomsday cult that carried out the deadly nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subways in 1995 also used the VX nerve agent suspected in the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Ms Sassy
|484
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|19 hr
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|3
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 21
|Reply
|5,487
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC