Heavy snow leaves man dead, train stranded along Sea of Japan coast

Heavy snow wreaked more havoc along the Sea of Japan coast Saturday, causing one death and stranding about 30 people on a train overnight. As a cold front swept the Japanese archipelago, the Meteorological Agency forecasted continued heavy snow through Sunday, especially in coastal areas in northeastern and western Japan.

