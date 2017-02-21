'He did not deserve a death like this': Wife of Indian killed in US

HOUSTON/NEW DELHI: Sunayana Dumala , the grieving wife of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla killed by a navy veteran in Kansas City, has sought answers from the US government to what she perceived was a spread in hate crimes against the minorities. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed and his colleague Alok Madasani was injured in an apparent hate crime, when Adam W Purinton, a white who earlier served in the US Navy, shot them at the Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas state, earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.