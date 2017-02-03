A 13-year-old girl has died after being flung out of a fast-turning ride at an amusement park in China. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/girl-13-dies-after-being-thrown-off-china-amusement-park-ride-35424562.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35424561.ece/0dd57/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-8645bf92-513a-4114-8462-ab749ce66e0c_I1.jpg A 13-year-old girl has died after being flung out of a fast-turning ride at an amusement park in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.