Germany arrests suspected Taliban member in attack that killed US soldier
German authorities have arrested a suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban who is accused of taking part in an attack in which an American soldier was killed. Federal prosecutors say the 20-year-old Afghan national, identified only as Abdol S. in keeping with German privacy rules, was arrested in Bavaria on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 hr
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|16 hr
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Enter
|6,439
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|21 hr
|Russian Ainu
|37
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Koreano
|78
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|23 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC