Germany arrests suspected Taliban member in attack that killed US soldier

19 hrs ago

German authorities have arrested a suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban who is accused of taking part in an attack in which an American soldier was killed. Federal prosecutors say the 20-year-old Afghan national, identified only as Abdol S. in keeping with German privacy rules, was arrested in Bavaria on Wednesday.

