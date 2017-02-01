Former UN chief Ban won't run for Sou...

Former UN chief Ban won't run for South Korea presidency

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Wednesday that he won't run for South Korea's presidency, a surprise announcement that removes a key figure from the scramble to replace impeached President Park Geun-hye and further stirs the country's already tumultuous politics. The withdrawal of Ban, who had been considered the only major conservative contender, boosts liberal Moon Jae-in, who has enjoyed a comfortable lead in opinion surveys since Park was impeached in December.

