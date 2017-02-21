First planned North Korea-U.S. contac...

First planned North Korea-U.S. contact in Trump administration canceled: WSJ

Read more: Reuters

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. Plans for the first contact between North Korea and the United States after President Donald Trump took office were canceled after the U.S. State Department denied a visa for the top envoy from Pyongyang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

