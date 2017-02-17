Family, friends describe "nice girl" embroiled in death...
JAKARTA, Indonesia - Family and former neighbors of the Indonesian woman suspected of involvement in the audacious killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl." This photo from Indonesian news portal Kumparan obtained on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 shows the portrait on the passport of Siti Aisyah, 25, an Indonesian woman suspected to be involved in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother at Kuala Lumpur Airport on Monday, Feb. 13. Indonesian diplomats in Malaysia have met with the woman and confirmed she is an Indonesian citizen, officials said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Enter
|6,467
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|romant
|5,478
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|20 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|22 hr
|George
|1
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Fri
|Bobby Cox
|4
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC