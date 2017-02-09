Exiled former Maldives leader wants to contest presidency
Maldives' former president Mohamed Nasheed speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The former leader, who is living in exile in London, says he plans to contest next year's presidential election in his country despite an outstanding prison sentence.
