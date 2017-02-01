Eastern China Housing Collapse Leaves 9 Buried
Nine people were buried in the collapse of a group of homes in eastern China on Thursday morning, a Chinese rescue official and state media reported. Four homes tumbled in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, just south of the commercial hub of Shanghai, the Xinhua News Agency said.
