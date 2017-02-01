Eastern China Housing Collapse Leaves...

Eastern China Housing Collapse Leaves 9 Buried

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Nine people were buried in the collapse of a group of homes in eastern China on Thursday morning, a Chinese rescue official and state media reported. Four homes tumbled in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, just south of the commercial hub of Shanghai, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 32 min Reply 5,406
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr Enter 6,412
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 8 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 4
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 10 hr ACT of WAR 479
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Tue Bakuteh 30
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Fort Hood
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC