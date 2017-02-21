Disruptive Trump style is producing foreign policy results
At the heart of Donald Trump's foreign policy team lies a glaring contradiction. On the one hand, it is composed of men of experience, judgment and traditionalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|2 hr
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|About time
|91
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|About time
|6,471
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Wed
|grobbs
|3
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 21
|Reply
|5,487
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC