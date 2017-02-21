Disruptive Trump style is producing f...

Disruptive Trump style is producing foreign policy results

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

At the heart of Donald Trump's foreign policy team lies a glaring contradiction. On the one hand, it is composed of men of experience, judgment and traditionalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... 2 hr igyy 2
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) 11 hr About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 12 hr About time 6,471
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Wed grobbs 3
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Tue wheres the beef 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 21 Reply 5,487
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC