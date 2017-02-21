Deadly VX nerve agent killed North Ko...

Deadly VX nerve agent killed North Korean leader half-brother - police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Banned chemical weapon VX was used to murder North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's outcast half-brother in an airport attack, Malaysian police have said. The nerve agent was detected on Kim Jong Nam's eyes and face, Malaysia's inspector general of police said in a statement, citing a preliminary analysis from the country's Chemistry Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... 9 hr igyy 2
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) 18 hr About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 19 hr About time 6,471
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Wed grobbs 3
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 21 Reply 5,487
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC