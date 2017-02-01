Danbury's Wooster School raising funds for third student trip

Students and staff from Wooster School sit on the steps of a monument in Nepal last summer. first row- left to right: Tyler Marcos, Andrew Gray, VJ, their Nepali Guide, Emily Kirshner, Josie Morales-Thomason second row: Gib Shea, Silas Munk less Students and staff from Wooster School sit on the steps of a monument in Nepal last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.