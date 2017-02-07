Court upholds guilty verdict for Russian opposition leader
MOSCOW A Russian court on Wednesday found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case, which disqualifies him as a candidate for president next year. In a webcast hearing, Judge Alexei Vtyurin found Navalny guilty of embezzling timber worth about $500,000.
