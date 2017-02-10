Come back, all is forgiven', Sri Lankan PM says to asylum seekers
Sri Lankan asylum seekers held on Pacific island camps who could potentially find new lives in the United States are free to return home without fear of persecution, Sri Lanka's prime minister said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe made the comments during a visit to Australia in which he discussed with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull cooperation on combating people smuggling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|7 hr
|siloviki
|8
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|7 hr
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|10 hr
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,464
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Enter
|6,455
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC