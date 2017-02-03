Chinese firms on US sanctions list say only exported 'normal' goods

EXECUTIVES of two Chinese companies included on a new U.S. sanctions list targeting Iran said on Sunday they had only exported "normal" goods to the Middle Eastern country and didn't consider they had done anything wrong. The sanctions on 25 individuals and entities imposed on Friday were the opening salvo by President Donald Trump who has vowed a more aggressive policy against Tehran and came two days after the administration had put Iran 'on notice' following a ballistic missile test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.