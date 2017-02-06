China to try former secret police official for bribery

China will prosecute a former high ranking official in its secret police for suspected bribery, the state prosecutor said on Monday, taking a step that will almost certainly result in a conviction. Ma Jian, once a vice minister at China's Ministry of State Security, is the most senior security official to be investigated since former domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang was ensnared in a graft scandal and jailed for life in 2015.

