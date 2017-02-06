China to try former secret police off...

China to try former secret police official for bribery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

China will prosecute a former high ranking official in its secret police for suspected bribery, the state prosecutor said on Monday, taking a step that will almost certainly result in a conviction. Ma Jian, once a vice minister at China's Ministry of State Security, is the most senior security official to be investigated since former domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang was ensnared in a graft scandal and jailed for life in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr romant 5,433
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Enter 6,426
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) 4 hr Norm 230
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 10 hr Ainu 17
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... 23 hr Trump Plotza 1
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... Sat Dawn of Reality 9
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb 3 SoE 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC