China: Ten killed after major fire breaks out in hotel in Nanchang

Read more: The Indian Express

Firefighters are seen at the site after a fire broke out at HNA Hotel in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, February 25, 2017. A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official micro-blog on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

