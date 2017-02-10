China says understands South Korean need for security, still opposes missiles
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense... China understands South Korea's need to protect its security but Seoul still needs to respect Beijing's concerns about the deployment of an advanced U.S. anti-missile system, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland Hails Pence's Russia Stance and Seeks Mo...
|12 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|12 hr
|just a guy i knew
|4
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|15 hr
|poopoo
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|20 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,484
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Sat
|Ronald
|2
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Jefferson
|355
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC