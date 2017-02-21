China names new officials to key econ...

China names new officials to key economic posts

" China's government has replaced the commerce minister and the head of its top economic planning body as part of a Cabinet reshuffle ahead of the national legislature's annual session. The Xinhua News Agency reported Friday that top trade representative Zhong Shan would become minister of commerce while He Lifeng would take over the powerful National Development and Reform Commission.

