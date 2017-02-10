China closes live poultry markets ami...

China closes live poultry markets amid deadly bird flu outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

China has ordered the closure of live poultry markets in south-central regions after the deaths of at least 87 people in the worst outbreak of bird flu in years. China has ordered the closure of live poultry markets in south-central regions after the deaths of at least 87 people in the worst outbreak of bird flu in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 48 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,477
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 53
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr George 6,466
News Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch... 4 hr George 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... 5 hr Bobby Cox 4
News 'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia... 11 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... 23 hr James 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC