China blames US, South Korea for North Korea missile launch
China, facing criticism that it is not doing enough to pressure North Korea to drop its nuclear program, said Monday that the root cause of North Korean missile launches is Pyongyang's friction with the United States and South Korea. North Korea fired a banned ballistic missile on Sunday, its first test since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,444
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|1 hr
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,450
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|4 hr
|James
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|42
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sat
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Sat
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
