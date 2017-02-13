China blames US, South Korea for Nort...

China blames US, South Korea for North Korea missile launch

China, facing criticism that it is not doing enough to pressure North Korea to drop its nuclear program, said Monday that the root cause of North Korean missile launches is Pyongyang's friction with the United States and South Korea. North Korea fired a banned ballistic missile on Sunday, its first test since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

