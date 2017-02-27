Chatting robots and music: fun gadgets on show in Barcelona

Pibo robot, whose main purpose is getting you and your loved ones sharing your daily life again, receives instructions from her owner, at the Four Years From Now show, a sidebar event of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. While the latest smartphones presentations are all the rage at the Mobile World Congress, the under-the-radar event of the world's biggest wireless reunion is the Four Years From Now sideshow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.