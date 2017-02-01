Building under construction collapses in India, killing 5
" A government official says a six-story tannery building under construction in northern India has collapsed, killing at least five workers and possibly trapping up to 50 others. District administrator Kaushal Raj Sharma said the army has been asked to help clear the rubble and search for the missing workers.
