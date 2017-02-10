Bergdahl hearing expected to focus on...

Bergdahl hearing expected to focus on criticism from Trump

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Lawyers for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will try Monday to convince a judge that he cannot get a fair trial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy because of highly charged statements made by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 14 min romant 5,447
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Russian Ainu 41
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 17 hr Enter 6,440
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sat ACT of WAR 481
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... Sat RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ... 3
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Sat Koreano 78
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Sat CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC