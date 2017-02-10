Bangladesh militants get death sentence for killing Japanese
Bangladeshi policemen escort defendants, center, belonging to the militant group, Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, as they are brought to a court in Rangpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Five members of the banned militant group were sentenced to death by the Bangladesh court Tuesday for their involvement in the slaying of a Japanese agricultural researcher two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|10 min
|Tow
|3
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|12 hr
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Old Sam
|39
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC