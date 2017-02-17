Azerbaijan's leader names his wife fi...

Azerbaijan's leader names his wife first as vice president

Azerbaijan's president on Tuesday appointed his wife as the first vice president of the ex-Soviet nation - the person next in line in the nation's power hierarchy. Ilham Aliyev, 55 named his wife Mehriban, 52, to the position created after a constitutional referendum in September.

Chicago, IL

