Azerbaijan's leader names his wife first as vice president
Azerbaijan's president on Tuesday appointed his wife as the first vice president of the ex-Soviet nation - the person next in line in the nation's power hierarchy. Ilham Aliyev, 55 named his wife Mehriban, 52, to the position created after a constitutional referendum in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|16 min
|Reply
|5,487
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|3 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|5
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|George
|6,470
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|22 hr
|just a guy i knew
|6
|Poland Hails Pence's Russia Stance and Seeks Mo...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Sun
|poopoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC