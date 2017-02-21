Azerbaijan's leader names his wife as 1st vice president
FILE - In this Friday, March 6, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis meets with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, right, during a private audience at the Vatican. Aliyev appointed his ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|5 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Reply
|5,487
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|12 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|13 hr
|Now_What-
|5
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|George
|6,470
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Mon
|just a guy i knew
|6
|Poland Hails Pence's Russia Stance and Seeks Mo...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC