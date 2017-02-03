Azerbaijani soldier's body transferre...

Azerbaijani soldier's body transferred without incident

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov was transferred to Azerbaijan Feb. 5, the country's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People said in a message. "Gurbanov's body was transferred as a result of the regular measures undertaken by the international organizations, relevant state agencies and in accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev," the message said.

