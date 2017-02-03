Avalanches kill at least 59 overseas

Avalanches kill at least 59 overseas

Heavy snowfall triggered a series of avalanches along the Afghan-Pakistani border on Sunday, killing at least 59 people in the two countries, officials say. 45 died and 11 were injured in northeastern Afghanistan's Barg-e-Matal district.

Chicago, IL

